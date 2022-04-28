Insecurity:  1,158 terrorists surrender to Nigerian military, scores eliminated

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media - Legit,
7 hours ago
|
2
|
Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit,
9 hours ago
|
3
|
Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community - Daily Post,
12 hours ago
|
5
|
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest - Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
|
7
|
YUL EDOCHIE: Polygamy better than adultery; monogamy’s western culture — Reno Omokri - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
9
|
Yul Edochie calls 1st wife the undisputed number 1 on social media, fans react - Legit,
10 hours ago
|
10
|
Zamfara govt dethrones 2 emirs, district head accused of aiding bandits - Legit,
4 hours ago