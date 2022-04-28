Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“Nothing will happen if a woman marries two husbands, the problem is nobody has gathered liver to do it and women don’t have money” – Man says
Yaba Left Online
- A Nigerian man, Hero Onye Chief, has weighed into the trending conversation about actor, Yul Edochie, who recently unveiled his second wife, Judy Austin and their son.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
#YulEdochie: 'Nothing will happen if a woman marries two husbands, the problem is nobody has gathered liver to do it and you women dont have money - Nigerian Man says
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
#YulEdochie: ‘Nothing will happen if a woman marries two husbands, the problem is nobody has gathered liver to do it and you women dont have money
The Dabigal Blog:
“Nothing will happen if a woman marries two husbands, the problem is nobody has gathered liver to do it and women don’t have money” – Man says
Naija Parrot:
“Nothing will happen if a woman marries two husbands, the problem is nobody has gathered liver to do it and women don’t have money” – Man says
Olajide TV:
#YulEdochie: ‘Nothing will happen if a woman marries two husbands, the problem is nobody has gathered liver to do it and you women dont have money – Nigerian Man says
Tori News:
#YulEdochie: Nothing Will Happen If A Woman Marries Two Husbands - Nigerian Man
More Picks
1
Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media -
Legit,
19 hours ago
3
Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support -
Legit,
22 hours ago
4
Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation -
Legit,
17 hours ago
5
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
8
How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
Zamfara govt dethrones 2 emirs, district head accused of aiding bandits -
Legit,
16 hours ago
