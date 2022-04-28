Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Nothing will happen if a woman marries two husbands, the problem is nobody has gathered liver to do it and women don’t have money” – Man says
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A Nigerian man, Hero Onye Chief, has weighed into the trending conversation about actor, Yul Edochie, who recently unveiled his second wife, Judy Austin and their son.

18 hours ago
