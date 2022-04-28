Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Why I’m Supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele
News photo Independent  - Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) has stated reasons why he is in support of the ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria’s next president.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele The Guardian:
2023: Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele
Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele PM News:
Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele
2023: Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele News Diary Online:
2023: Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele
2023: Why I’m Supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele The Street Journal:
2023: Why I’m Supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele
Why I’m supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition – Sen. Bamidele The News Guru:
Why I’m supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition – Sen. Bamidele
Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele News Breakers:
Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele
2023: Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele Tunde Ednut:
2023: Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele
2023: Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele Within Nigeria:
2023: Why I’m supporting Tinubu — Sen. Bamidele


   More Picks
1 Yul Edochie calls 1st wife the undisputed number 1 on social media, fans react - Legit, 11 hours ago
2 Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 11 hours ago
4 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
8 "99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Update: Police invite Nigerian Pastor who allegedly charged his members N310k to 'fly them to heaven' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Second wife scandal: You are my number one, Yul Edochie tells first wife, May - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info