Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Presidency: I deserve the right of first refusal - Atiku to PDP NWC
Daily Post  - Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention slated for 28 and 29 May 2022, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said he deserved

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP presidential ticket: Atiku demands right of first refusal Nigerian Tribune:
PDP presidential ticket: Atiku demands right of first refusal
I deserve right of first refusal, Atiku tells PDP The Punch:
I deserve right of first refusal, Atiku tells PDP
2023 Presidency: I Deserve The Right Of First Refusal – Atiku To PDP NWC Information Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: I Deserve The Right Of First Refusal – Atiku To PDP NWC
PDP Ticket: I Deserve Right Of First Refusal – Atiku To NWC Independent:
PDP Ticket: I Deserve Right Of First Refusal – Atiku To NWC
2023: I deserve the right of first refusal – Atiku to PDP NWC Nigerian Eye:
2023: I deserve the right of first refusal – Atiku to PDP NWC
2023: I should be given right of first refusal, Atiku tells PDP NWC News Wire NGR:
2023: I should be given right of first refusal, Atiku tells PDP NWC
2023 Presidency: I Deserve The Right Of First Refusal – Atiku To PDP NWC News Breakers:
2023 Presidency: I Deserve The Right Of First Refusal – Atiku To PDP NWC


   More Picks
1 Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
2 "99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo - NPO Reports, 21 hours ago
4 Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 "I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Amid resignation ultimatum, Malami declares for Kebbi Governorship - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info