News at a Glance
"You are comfortably living with someone's husband in Asaba" - Man calls out lady dragging Yul Edochie, threatens to air her dirty laundry on Facebook
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man, Nnachebem has called out a lady who according to him, is living with a married man in Asaba, Delta state.
He dragged the lady after she allegedly called Nollywood
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media -
Legit,
14 hours ago
2
Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
5
Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation -
Legit,
13 hours ago
6
Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
8
Zamfara govt dethrones 2 emirs, district head accused of aiding bandits -
Legit,
11 hours ago
9
All the ladies in our society condemn polygamy online. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out about her husband, Yul Edochie -
The Info NG,
17 hours ago
