Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has said that "99%" of the married men in Nigeria are cheating on their wives and have side chics.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics” – Princess Shyngle says as she advises Yul Edochie’s wife, May not to leave him for having a child with another woman Yaba Left Online:
“99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics” – Princess Shyngle says as she advises Yul Edochie’s wife, May not to leave him for having a child with another woman
“99% Of All Married Men In Nigeria Have Side Chics” – Princess Shyngle Defends Yul Edochie Igbere TV News:
“99% Of All Married Men In Nigeria Have Side Chics” – Princess Shyngle Defends Yul Edochie
“99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics” Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics” Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman
Princess Shyngle tells Yul Edochie First Reports:
Princess Shyngle tells Yul Edochie's wife what to do — First Reports
“99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics” – Princess Shyngle says as she advises Yul Edochie’s wife, May not to leave him for having a child with another woman Naija Parrot:
“99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics” – Princess Shyngle says as she advises Yul Edochie’s wife, May not to leave him for having a child with another woman
Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle Defends Yul Edochie After Announcing His 2nd Wife GL Trends:
Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle Defends Yul Edochie After Announcing His 2nd Wife
99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics – Princess Shyngle See Naija:
99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics – Princess Shyngle
99% Of All Married Men In Nigeria Have Side Chicks – Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle Alleges News of Africa:
99% Of All Married Men In Nigeria Have Side Chicks – Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle Alleges
99% of All Married Men In Nigeria Have Side Chics - Princess Shyngle Defends Yul Edochie Tori News:
99% of All Married Men In Nigeria Have Side Chics - Princess Shyngle Defends Yul Edochie
Why May Edochie must not to leave Yul for having a child with another woman - Princess Shyngle - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Why May Edochie must not to leave Yul for having a child with another woman - Princess Shyngle - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 9 hours ago
3 Russia is trying to blackmail Europe with gas supply - EU says after Russia stops energy supply to Poland and Bulgaria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
7 YUL EDOCHIE: Polygamy better than adultery; monogamy’s western culture — Reno Omokri - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 "99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Yul Edochie calls 1st wife the undisputed number 1 on social media, fans react - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Zamfara govt dethrones 2 emirs, district head accused of aiding bandits - Legit, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info