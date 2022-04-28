Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ISWAP Commander Dan-Buduma, Others Killed As Over 1000 Terrorists Surrender To Troops
The Will  - THEWILL) – A total of 1,158 terrorists and their families have surrendered in the last 3 weeks, as troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police and other security agencies carried out series of operations on land, maritime and air operations ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

