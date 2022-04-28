Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister Stella Oduah Defects To PDP
The Will  - April 28, (THEWILL) - A former Minister of Aviation and senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, has defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Her defection came barely ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

