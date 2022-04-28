Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Presidency: I am not too young or too old to run — Tambuwal
News photo The Nation  - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has said he is neither too young nor too old to run for Nigeria’s presidency by 2023.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

