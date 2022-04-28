Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo
NPO Reports  - The Oba of Benin, Oba Eheneden Erediauwa Ewuare II, on Thursday said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s credential is making his other contestants to be uncomfortable.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Most presidential, VP, guber aspirants going to loot – Oba of Benin to Osinbajo Daily Post:
2023: Most presidential, VP, guber aspirants going to loot – Oba of Benin to Osinbajo
Osinbajo’s credentials intimidating – Oba of Benin Premium Times:
Osinbajo’s credentials intimidating – Oba of Benin
2023: Do Not Forget Nigerians After Winning Election, Oba Of Benin Warns Osinbajo Independent:
2023: Do Not Forget Nigerians After Winning Election, Oba Of Benin Warns Osinbajo
Osinbajo’s credentials intimidating – Oba of Benin - P.M. News PM News:
Osinbajo’s credentials intimidating – Oba of Benin - P.M. News
Osinbajo’s credentials intimidating–Oba of Benin News Diary Online:
Osinbajo’s credentials intimidating–Oba of Benin
Why Tinubu, Amaechi, Okorocha, Others Contesting Against Osinbajo Are Shivering - Oba Of Benin Naija News:
Why Tinubu, Amaechi, Okorocha, Others Contesting Against Osinbajo Are Shivering - Oba Of Benin
Why Tinubu, Amaechi, Okorocha, Others Contesting Against Osinbajo Are Shivering – Oba Of Benin Tori News:
Why Tinubu, Amaechi, Okorocha, Others Contesting Against Osinbajo Are Shivering – Oba Of Benin


   More Picks
1 Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 Communal clashes: Bauchi Gov imposes curfew on Gudum Hausawa community - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation - Legit, 11 hours ago
7 How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
8 Zamfara govt dethrones 2 emirs, district head accused of aiding bandits - Legit, 10 hours ago
9 All the ladies in our society condemn polygamy online. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out about her husband, Yul Edochie - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info