Troops Rescue 848 Kidnap Victims As 1,158 Terrorists Surrender In Borno
Leadership  - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has said that troops rescued 848 captives from terrorists, killed  85 of the criminal elements, arrested 119 terrorists while

8 hours ago
Troops rescue 848 kidnapped victims, kill ISWAP commander The Punch:
Troops rescue 848 kidnapped victims, kill ISWAP commander
Troops Rescue 848 Kidnapped Victims, Kill ISWAP Commander The Nigeria Lawyer:
Troops Rescue 848 Kidnapped Victims, Kill ISWAP Commander
Troops eliminate 62 terrorists, rescue 179 victims in North West The Eagle Online:
Troops eliminate 62 terrorists, rescue 179 victims in North West
Top ISWAP Commander Killed As Troops Rescue 848 Kidnapped Victims Naija News:
Top ISWAP Commander Killed As Troops Rescue 848 Kidnapped Victims
848 kidnapped victims rescued, ISWAP commander killed as troops rout terrorists Within Nigeria:
848 kidnapped victims rescued, ISWAP commander killed as troops rout terrorists
Nigerian troops kill 62 terrorists, rescue 179 victims in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna News Breakers:
Nigerian troops kill 62 terrorists, rescue 179 victims in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna
Troops Rescue 848 Kidnap Victims As 1,158 Terrorists Surrender In Borno Nigeria Breaking News:
Troops Rescue 848 Kidnap Victims As 1,158 Terrorists Surrender In Borno
Troops Kill ISWAP Commander, Rescue 848 Kidnapped Victims Tori News:
Troops Kill ISWAP Commander, Rescue 848 Kidnapped Victims


