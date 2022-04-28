Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Murder of NYSC member, Terungwa, unacceptable - Ortom tasks Police on diligent investigation
Daily Post  - Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has described as intolerable, the murder of a Benue born Youth Corps member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, who was

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Governor mourns murdered NYSC member Stephanie, calls for probe Legit:
Governor mourns murdered NYSC member Stephanie, calls for probe
Police investigate murder of corps member in Abuja The Guardian:
Police investigate murder of corps member in Abuja
Ortom describes murder of NYSC member Terungwa unacceptable, tasks Police on diligent investigations News Diary Online:
Ortom describes murder of NYSC member Terungwa unacceptable, tasks Police on diligent investigations
Police investigate death of missing Corps member in Abuja News Wire NGR:
Police investigate death of missing Corps member in Abuja
Ortom Describes Murder of NYSC Member Terungwa Unacceptable,Tasks Police on Diligent Nigeria Breaking News:
Ortom Describes Murder of NYSC Member Terungwa Unacceptable,Tasks Police on Diligent
Murder Of NYSC Member Unacceptable, Her State Governor, Ortom Speaks, Calls For Investigations | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Murder Of NYSC Member Unacceptable, Her State Governor, Ortom Speaks, Calls For Investigations | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Murder Of NYSC Member Unacceptable, Her State Governor, Ortom Speaks, Calls For Investigations Olajide TV:
Murder Of NYSC Member Unacceptable, Her State Governor, Ortom Speaks, Calls For Investigations
Murder Of NYSC Member Unacceptable, Her State Governor, Ortom Speaks, Calls For Investigations News Breakers:
Murder Of NYSC Member Unacceptable, Her State Governor, Ortom Speaks, Calls For Investigations


   More Picks
1 Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
2 "99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo - NPO Reports, 21 hours ago
4 Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 "I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Amid resignation ultimatum, Malami declares for Kebbi Governorship - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info