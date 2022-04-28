Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Linc Edochie Replies Troll Who Claimed He Accompanied Brother, Yul, To Pay Second Wife’s Bride Price
Bukas Blog  - Linc Edochie Replies Troll Who Claimed He Accompanied Brother, Yul, To Pay Second Wife’s Bride Price

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

I wasn’t there when Yul Edochie paid second wife’s dowry – Brother Sundiata Post:
I wasn’t there when Yul Edochie paid second wife’s dowry – Brother
I wasn’t There When Yul Edochie Paid Second Wife’s Dowry – Brother | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
I wasn’t There When Yul Edochie Paid Second Wife’s Dowry – Brother | Ladun Liadi's Blog
I wasn’t there when Yul Edochie paid second wife’s dowry – Brother – Punch Newspapers News Breakers:
I wasn’t there when Yul Edochie paid second wife’s dowry – Brother – Punch Newspapers
I Wasn’t There When Yul Edochie Paid Second Wife’s Bride Price - Brother Linc Edochie Kanyi Daily:
I Wasn’t There When Yul Edochie Paid Second Wife’s Bride Price - Brother Linc Edochie
I wasn’t there when Yul Edochie paid second wife’s dowry – Brother Online Nigeria:
I wasn’t there when Yul Edochie paid second wife’s dowry – Brother


   More Picks
1 Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Man attempted to abscond after wife gives birth to quadruplets, solicits support - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 "99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
10 How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info