Drug deals: Obi Cubana slams N1bn libel suit against publishers
Daily Trust  - Nigerian socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, alias Obi Cubana, has filed a N1bn suit against a Lagos-based publishing company before an FCT High Court over alleged defamation.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Alleged libel: Obi Cubana seeks N1b damages The Nation:
Alleged libel: Obi Cubana seeks N1b damages
Obi Cubana Slams N1bn Libel Suit Against Publisher Leadership:
Obi Cubana Slams N1bn Libel Suit Against Publisher
Obi Cubana slams N1bn libel suit against PM Express – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Obi Cubana slams N1bn libel suit against PM Express – The Sun Nigeria
Alleged Libel: Obi Cubana Seeks N1b Damages The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged Libel: Obi Cubana Seeks N1b Damages
Obi Cubana seeks N1bn damages for alleged defamation The Street Journal:
Obi Cubana seeks N1bn damages for alleged defamation
Obi Cubana Sues PM Express N1b For Defamation Tori News:
Obi Cubana Sues PM Express N1b For Defamation


