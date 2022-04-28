Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
IMF: Adopting Bitcoin as legal tender won’t fix Africa’s economic problems
The Cable
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautioned against the growing adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender by countries.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Bitcoin not a panacea for Africa's economic woes: IMF
Channels Television:
Bitcoin Not A Panacea For Africa’s Economic Woes – IMF
The Street Journal:
Bitcoin Not A Panacea For Africa's Economic Woes: IMF
Within Nigeria:
Adopting Bitcoin as legal tender won't fix Africa's economic problems, says IMF
News Breakers:
Bitcoin not a panacea for Africa’s economic woes: IMF
More Picks
1
Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo -
NPO Reports,
19 hours ago
4
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
3 hours ago
5
Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
21 hours ago
6
Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation -
Legit,
22 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
8
Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
