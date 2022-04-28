Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC speaks on dollars ' stolen' at its national secretariat - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - All Progressives Congress (APC) speaks on reported lost of Dollars at its national secretariat on Wednesday

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stolen money at APC secretariat not for party -Spokesman The Punch:
Stolen money at APC secretariat not for party -Spokesman
APC refutes owning reported lost Dollars at its national secretariat News Diary Online:
APC refutes owning reported lost Dollars at its national secretariat
APC refutes owning reported lost Dollars at its national secretariat The Eagle Online:
APC refutes owning reported lost Dollars at its national secretariat
APC Confirms Stolen Money At Its National Secretariat, Gives More Details Naija News:
APC Confirms Stolen Money At Its National Secretariat, Gives More Details
Stolen money at APC secretariat not for party -Spokesman News Breakers:
Stolen money at APC secretariat not for party -Spokesman


   More Picks
1 Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation - Legit, 16 hours ago
5 Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 Zamfara govt dethrones 2 emirs, district head accused of aiding bandits - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Troops Rescue 848 Kidnap Victims As 1,158 Terrorists Surrender In Borno - Leadership, 11 hours ago
9 All the ladies in our society condemn polygamy online. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out about her husband, Yul Edochie - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info