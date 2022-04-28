Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Kano man Mu’azu Garba dies trying to retrieve phone from septic tank - P.M. News
PM News
- Kano man Mu’azu Garba dies trying to retrieve phone from septic tank - P.M. News
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
Kano man dies in soakaway looking for phone
Prompt News:
Man dies in septic tank trying to get his phone
Pulse Nigeria:
Man falls to his death as he tries retrieve his phone inside soakaway
News Breakers:
Kano man Mu’azu Garba dies trying to retrieve phone from septic tank
Newsmakers:
Kano Man Falls, Dies Inside Septic Tank while Retrieving Mobile Phone
Naija News:
Man Dies Inside Soakaway In Attempt To Rescue His Phone In Kano
More Picks
1
Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
22 hours ago
2
"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo -
NPO Reports,
21 hours ago
4
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation -
Legit,
23 hours ago
6
"I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
8
Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Amid resignation ultimatum, Malami declares for Kebbi Governorship -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
