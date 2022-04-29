Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency: PDP reps, SANs warn Jonathan, group threatens suit
News photo The Punch  - Former President Goodluck Jonathan who is considering joining the All Progressives Congress to run for President is set to face a legal battle in the coming days, The PUNCH has learnt.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Presidency: PDP reps, SANs warn Jonathan, group threatens suit Sundiata Post:
Presidency: PDP reps, SANs warn Jonathan, group threatens suit
Presidency: PDP reps, SANs warn Jonathan, group threatens suit Friday Posts:
Presidency: PDP reps, SANs warn Jonathan, group threatens suit
Presidency: PDP reps, SANs warn Jonathan, group threatens suit News Breakers:
Presidency: PDP reps, SANs warn Jonathan, group threatens suit
Presidency: PDP reps, SANs warn Jonathan, group threatens suit Studio CB55:
Presidency: PDP reps, SANs warn Jonathan, group threatens suit


   More Picks
1 PDP screens 48 aspirants for governor in S’West, S’East - The Nation, 18 hours ago
2 Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU - Independent, 17 hours ago
3 Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit, 12 hours ago
5 Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman - Tori News, 11 hours ago
6 Actress Judy Austin Moghalu shares new Instagram posts after being unveiled as Yul Edochie's second wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Huge victory in Borno as troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP’s spiritual leader, recover arms, share photos - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 Car stolen from a street in Canada tracked to Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Your election can be annulled, Gbajabiamila tells appointees yet to resign - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info