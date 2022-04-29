Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU
News photo Independent  - Innocent Oweh; Sulaiman Fasasi Abuja Abeokuta – The Central Working Committee of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a three day warning strike, if the Federal Government failed to accede to the demands raised by the Academic ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

