Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Despite borrowing, four agencies generate N28.02tr in three years
The Guardian  - At a time Nigeria is borrowing heavily, revenue by four Federal Government agencies generated N28.02 trillion between 2017 and 2019.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria generated N28.02trn in three years – NEITI reveals Daily Post:
Nigeria generated N28.02trn in three years – NEITI reveals
Four Agencies Generate N28.02trn In Three Years Independent:
Four Agencies Generate N28.02trn In Three Years
4 Federal Government Agencies Generated ₦28.02tr In 3years - NEITI Biz Watch Nigeria:
4 Federal Government Agencies Generated ₦28.02tr In 3years - NEITI
Despite Borrowing, Four Agencies Generate N28.02tr In Three Years The Street Journal:
Despite Borrowing, Four Agencies Generate N28.02tr In Three Years
NNPC, Three Others Generate N28.02tn In Three Years – NEITI Naija News:
NNPC, Three Others Generate N28.02tn In Three Years – NEITI
Nigeria Generated N28.02tn in Three Years – NEITI Nigerian Pilot:
Nigeria Generated N28.02tn in Three Years – NEITI


   More Picks
1 Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
2 "99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo - NPO Reports, 22 hours ago
5 Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU - Independent, 10 hours ago
6 Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Police arrests armed robbery suspects in Lagos, recover arm and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info