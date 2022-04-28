Post News
Pete Davidson shows support for Kim Kardashian by joining her in court for Blac Chyna trial
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Pete Davidson joined Kim Kardashian and her family in court during the closing arguments in the Blac Chyna defamation trial.
The Saturday Night Live star sat in the back row of t
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Pete Davidson shows support for Kim Kardashian by joining her in court for Blac Chyna trial
News Breakers:
Pete Davidson Shows Kim Kardashian Support in Courtroom Amid Blac Chyna Trial
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Pete Davidson Shows Kim Kardashian Support in Courtroom Amid Blac Chyna Trial | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Olajide TV:
Pete Davidson shows support for Kim Kardashian by joining her in court for Blac Chyna trial
Tori News:
Pete Davidson Shows Support For Kim Kardashian By Joining Her In Court For Blac Chyna Trial
More Picks
1
Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
22 hours ago
2
"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo -
NPO Reports,
21 hours ago
4
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation -
Legit,
23 hours ago
6
"I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
8
Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Amid resignation ultimatum, Malami declares for Kebbi Governorship -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
