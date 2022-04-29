Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Car stolen from a street in Canada tracked to Nigeria
The Eagle Online  - He looked for clues in surveillance video of the thieves unlocking his 2017 Toyota Highlander and driving off in seconds, but concluded they were too well-organized, too well-resourced and too professional to be tracked.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Car stolen from Canada tracked to Nigeria The Punch:
Car stolen from Canada tracked to Nigeria
Vehicle stolen from Canadian street tracked to Nigeria The Street Journal:
Vehicle stolen from Canadian street tracked to Nigeria
Car stolen from Canada tracked to Nigeria Observers Times:
Car stolen from Canada tracked to Nigeria
Car stolen from Canada tracked to Nigeria Tunde Ednut:
Car stolen from Canada tracked to Nigeria
Car stolen from Canada tracked to Nigeria Within Nigeria:
Car stolen from Canada tracked to Nigeria
Car Stolen From Canada Tracked To Nigeria Infotrust News:
Car Stolen From Canada Tracked To Nigeria
How A Car That Was Stolen From Canada Was Tracked To Nigeria Tori News:
How A Car That Was Stolen From Canada Was Tracked To Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
2 "99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo - NPO Reports, 22 hours ago
5 Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU - Independent, 10 hours ago
6 Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Police arrests armed robbery suspects in Lagos, recover arm and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info