Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A lecturer at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Andrew Ogbuja, was on Thursday April 28, acuqitted of the charges of rape and causing the death of a 13-year-old schoolgirl, Ochanya

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ochnaya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife of negligence Nigerian Tribune:
Ochnaya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife of negligence
Ochanya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife The Punch:
Ochanya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife
Ochanya: Court Acquits Lecturer Accused Of Rape, Another Jails Wife For Negligence Channels Television:
Ochanya: Court Acquits Lecturer Accused Of Rape, Another Jails Wife For Negligence
Ochanya: Court Acquits Lecturer Accused Of Rape, Another Jails Wife For Negligence Information Nigeria:
Ochanya: Court Acquits Lecturer Accused Of Rape, Another Jails Wife For Negligence
Benue court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old girl, convicts wife The Street Journal:
Benue court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old girl, convicts wife
Lecturer Ogbuja freed for fatal raping of 13 year-old Ochanya Ogbaje , wife jailed - P.M. News PM News:
Lecturer Ogbuja freed for fatal raping of 13 year-old Ochanya Ogbaje , wife jailed - P.M. News
Courts acquit Lecturer accused of raping 13-year-old schoolgirl, jail wife The Eagle Online:
Courts acquit Lecturer accused of raping 13-year-old schoolgirl, jail wife
Ochanya: Court Acquits Ogbuja Of R*pe And Death Of 13-Year-Old Girl, Convicts Wife For Negligence The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ochanya: Court Acquits Ogbuja Of R*pe And Death Of 13-Year-Old Girl, Convicts Wife For Negligence
Ochanya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife News Breakers:
Ochanya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife
Ochanya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife Within Nigeria:
Ochanya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife
Ochanya: Court Acquits Lecturer Accused Of Rape, Another Jails Wife For Negligence Screen Gist:
Ochanya: Court Acquits Lecturer Accused Of Rape, Another Jails Wife For Negligence


   More Picks
1 Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 24 hours ago
2 "99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo - NPO Reports, 22 hours ago
5 Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU - Independent, 10 hours ago
6 Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Police arrests armed robbery suspects in Lagos, recover arm and ammunition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info