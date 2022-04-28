Post News
News at a Glance
Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A lecturer at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Andrew Ogbuja, was on Thursday April 28, acuqitted of the charges of rape and causing the death of a 13-year-old schoolgirl, Ochanya
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Ochnaya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife of negligence
The Punch:
Ochanya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife
Channels Television:
Ochanya: Court Acquits Lecturer Accused Of Rape, Another Jails Wife For Negligence
Information Nigeria:
Ochanya: Court Acquits Lecturer Accused Of Rape, Another Jails Wife For Negligence
The Street Journal:
Benue court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old girl, convicts wife
PM News:
Lecturer Ogbuja freed for fatal raping of 13 year-old Ochanya Ogbaje , wife jailed - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Courts acquit Lecturer accused of raping 13-year-old schoolgirl, jail wife
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ochanya: Court Acquits Ogbuja Of R*pe And Death Of 13-Year-Old Girl, Convicts Wife For Negligence
News Breakers:
Ochanya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife
Within Nigeria:
Ochanya: Court acquits lecturer of rape, death of 13-year-old, convicts wife
Screen Gist:
Ochanya: Court Acquits Lecturer Accused Of Rape, Another Jails Wife For Negligence
More Picks
1
Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
24 hours ago
2
"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
"I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo -
NPO Reports,
22 hours ago
5
Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU -
Independent,
10 hours ago
6
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
6 hours ago
7
Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman -
Tori News,
5 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
10
Police arrests armed robbery suspects in Lagos, recover arm and ammunition -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
