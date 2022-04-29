Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church
Legit
- More reactions have been stirred as a photo of Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy dedicating their son, Dike in church has surfaced. Read more on Legit.ng.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Polygamy is a huge problem that ends up destroying an entire generation with hate, competition, and jealousy - Cubana Chief Priest reacts to Yul Edochie taking a second wife
Vanguard News:
Yul Edochie, Judith Austin and polygamy: What Cubana Chief Priest said
The Nation:
You can count side chicks, not wives – Cubana Priest
Yaba Left Online:
Polygamy Is Dangerous, It’s A Huge Problem That Ends Up Destroying An Entire Generation – Cubana Chief Priest writes
The Info NG:
Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to reports of Yul Edochie marrying Judy Austin as second wife
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Polygamy Is Dangerous, It’s A Huge Problem That Ends Up Destroying An Entire Generation – Cubana Chief Priest writes
The Dabigal Blog:
Polygamy Is Dangerous, It’s A Huge Problem That Ends Up Destroying An Entire Generation – Cubana Chief Priest writes
Naija Parrot:
Polygamy Is Dangerous, It’s A Huge Problem That Ends Up Destroying An Entire Generation – Cubana Chief Priest writes
News Breakers:
Yul Edochie: Polygamy is dangerous – Cubana Chief Priest – Vanguard
First Reports:
Polygamy is war, don't bring it to your home, Cubana Chief Priest warns — First Reports
Gist Reel:
“Judy is the one controlling him” - Drama as Yul Edochie reportedly abandons May, moves in with second wife
Tori News:
You Can Count Side Chicks, Not Wives – Cubana Priest Knocks Yul Edochie
Kemi Filani Blog:
How polygamy destroys generation - Cubana Chief Priest reacts to Yul Edochie taking a second wife - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Customs intercepts contraband worth N31.5m in Katsina -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
2
Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
1 hour ago
5
Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation -
Legit,
20 hours ago
6
Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
7
Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo -
NPO Reports,
18 hours ago
8
Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
