News at a Glance
Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman
Tori News
- Following the mixed reactions Yul received, he returned to Instagram today to hail himself for taking responsibility.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
"Real men own up and take responsibility. Fake men dey hide for back dey run am. Ezedike! Na man you be." - Yul Edochie. Yul Edochie commends himself for taking responsibility after he announced the arrival of his baby with a new wife.
The Punch:
Polygamy: 'Na man you be', Yul Edochie hails self
The Nation:
‘You’re number 1’ — Yul Edochie praises first wife after unveiling second marriage
The Info NG:
Yul Edochie and second wife, Judy Austin, take their baby to church (Photos)
Correct NG:
Real men own up and take responsibility – Actor, Yul Edochie praises himself
Gist Reel:
"Na man you be" - Yul Edochie hails himself amidst second wife saga
News Breakers:
‘Na Man You Be’, Yul Edochie Hails Self
Ladun Liadi Blog:
‘Na Man You Be’, Yul Edochie Hails Self | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija on Point:
Real Men Take Responsibility For Their Actions – Yul Edochie
Edujandon:
“Na man I be” - Yul Edochie hails himself for owning up to his sh!t
Kanyi Daily:
"My Undisputed Number One" - Yul Edochie Hails 1st Wife After Unveiling His 2nd Wife
Kemi Filani Blog:
"Na man I be" Actor Yul Edochie hails himself amidst backlash - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
22 hours ago
2
"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo -
NPO Reports,
21 hours ago
4
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation -
Legit,
23 hours ago
6
"I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
8
Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Amid resignation ultimatum, Malami declares for Kebbi Governorship -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
