Mohamed Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year for 2021/22
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22.

 

Salah, 29, has scored an impressive 22 goals and 13

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

