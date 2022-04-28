Post News
News at a Glance
"It's disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers" - Man says as another reveals he divorced his wife for collecting money from her brothers
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Some men have gone on Twitter to say it is disrespectful for married women to ask for money from their male family members.
It began with one man tweeting: "It's disrespectfu
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“It’s disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers” – Man says
Naija Loaded:
DO YOU AGREE? “It Is Disrespectful For A Married Woman To Ask for Money From Any Man Including Her Own Brothers” – Man Says
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“It’s disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers” – Man says
Naija Parrot:
“It’s disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers” – Man says
Tori News:
It Is Disrespectful For A Married Woman To Ask for Money From Any Man Including Her Own Brothers - Man Says
More Picks
1
Na so you talk in 2020: Reactions as Davido hints on getting married soon, shares video with a deep message -
Legit,
4 hours ago
2
Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo -
NPO Reports,
24 hours ago
3
Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU -
Independent,
12 hours ago
4
Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
5
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
7 hours ago
6
Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman -
Tori News,
7 hours ago
7
2023: Tinubu remains our rallying point, says Sanwo-Olu as Amaechi visits him -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
8
Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
I didn't order Senate to remove Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act - Buhari tells Court - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
