Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"It's disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers" - Man says as another reveals he divorced his wife for collecting money from her brothers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some men have gone on Twitter to say it is disrespectful for married women to ask for money from their male family members.

 

It began with one man tweeting: "It's disrespectfu

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“It’s disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers” – Man says Yaba Left Online:
“It’s disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers” – Man says
DO YOU AGREE? “It Is Disrespectful For A Married Woman To Ask for Money From Any Man Including Her Own Brothers” – Man Says Naija Loaded:
DO YOU AGREE? “It Is Disrespectful For A Married Woman To Ask for Money From Any Man Including Her Own Brothers” – Man Says
“It’s disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers” – Man says Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“It’s disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers” – Man says
“It’s disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers” – Man says Naija Parrot:
“It’s disrespectful for a married woman to ask for money from any man including her own brothers” – Man says
It Is Disrespectful For A Married Woman To Ask for Money From Any Man Including Her Own Brothers - Man Says Tori News:
It Is Disrespectful For A Married Woman To Ask for Money From Any Man Including Her Own Brothers - Man Says


   More Picks
1 Na so you talk in 2020: Reactions as Davido hints on getting married soon, shares video with a deep message - Legit, 4 hours ago
2 Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo - NPO Reports, 24 hours ago
3 Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU - Independent, 12 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit, 7 hours ago
6 Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman - Tori News, 7 hours ago
7 2023: Tinubu remains our rallying point, says Sanwo-Olu as Amaechi visits him - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 I didn't order Senate to remove Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act - Buhari tells Court - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info