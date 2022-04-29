Lady accuses May Edochie of Snatching Yul Edochie from her Roommate in the university, claims karma is paying her back

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
Actress Judy Austin Moghalu shares new Instagram posts after being unveiled as Yul Edochie's second wife - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Huge victory in Borno as troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP’s spiritual leader, recover arms, share photos - Legit,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
Electoral Act: Your election can be annulled, Gbajabiamila tells appointees yet to resign - CoreTV News - Core TV News,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
FG says country is safe to host pioneer global cultural, creative conference - The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Mohamed Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year for 2021/22 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
Presidency should be on merit and not zoning - Northern Elders' Forum leader, Ango Abdullahi - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
10
|
APC, PDP Selling Nomination Forms For N100m, N40m Respectively Despite N30,000 Minimum Wage Is Illegal, Immoral— Falana - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago