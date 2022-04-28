Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NEITI Report shows NNPC, FIRS, 2 others generated N28 trillion revenue for Nigeria in 3 years
Legit  - A new report from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed how the Federal government of Nigeria received alert of N28trn.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NEITI: NNPC, FIRS, others raked in N28.02tr in three years The Nation:
NEITI: NNPC, FIRS, others raked in N28.02tr in three years
NNPC, three others generate N28.02tn in three years – NEITI The Punch:
NNPC, three others generate N28.02tn in three years – NEITI
NNPC, FIRS, NUPRC, Others generated N28.02tn in Three Years Peoples Daily:
NNPC, FIRS, NUPRC, Others generated N28.02tn in Three Years
Nigeria earned N28.02trn from 4 agencies in 3 years – NEITI Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria earned N28.02trn from 4 agencies in 3 years – NEITI
Nigeria earned N28.02trn from 4 agencies in 3 years – NEITI News Diary Online:
Nigeria earned N28.02trn from 4 agencies in 3 years – NEITI
Nigeria earned N28.02trn from NNPC, FIRS, 2 other agencies in 3 years – NEITI Sundiata Post:
Nigeria earned N28.02trn from NNPC, FIRS, 2 other agencies in 3 years – NEITI


   More Picks
1 Divorce him: Fans tell Yul Edochie's wife as she unfollows him on social media - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 "99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo - NPO Reports, 19 hours ago
4 Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit, 3 hours ago
5 Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS - Not Just OK, 21 hours ago
6 Late Osinachi did not enter the gates of heaven, pastor shares new revelation - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Famous football agent, Mino Raiola dies at 54 after battle with lung disease - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info