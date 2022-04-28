Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Return 500 Youths Arrested, Taken To Abuja – IPOB Warns Uzodinma
Naija Loaded  - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday, charged Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to facilitate the return of 500 youths allegedly arrested in the State and taken to Abuja. IPOB said Uzodinma should urgently facilitate the return of these ...

