Electoral Act: Your election can be annulled, Gbajabiamila tells appointees yet to resign - CoreTV News
Core TV News  - Electoral Act: Your election can be annulled, Gbajabiamila tells appointees yet to resign - CoreTV News

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Channels Television:
2023 Elections: Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila has advised political appointees seeking elective positions to resign.
