Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Na so you talk in 2020: Reactions as Davido hints on getting married soon, shares video with a deep message
Legit
- Nigerian music star and DMW label boss Davido has dropped a hint about getting married soon in a video of him vibing to one of his numerous hit singles, Fall.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
"I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision
Vanguard News:
I think I'm gonna get married soon - Davido
The Nation:
I’m getting married soon – Davido
Yaba Left Online:
“I think I’m gonna get married soon” – Davido reveals as he gives reason for his decision
The Info NG:
Why I want to get married very soon – Davido spills
Oyo Gist:
Davido Announces Plans To Get Married Soon, Gives Reasons
Correct NG:
I want to stop being a player – Davido finally considers getting married
The News Guru:
VIDEO: I am getting married soon – Davido declares
Naija Parrot:
“I think I’m gonna get married soon” – Davido reveals as he gives reason for his decision
GL Trends:
Singer Davido Speaks On Getting Married Soon
Naija on Point:
I want to stop being a player – Davido finally considers getting married
Correct Kid:
“I think I’m gonna get married soon” – Singer Davido says and gives reason for his decision(Video)
Osmek News:
I think I’m gonna get married soon – Davido
Gist Reel:
Davido declares intention to get married soon, states reason ( Video)
The Genius Media:
#Davido Finally Reveals When He Is Getting Married [VIDEO]
Mp3 Bullet:
Davido reveals his plan to get married soon and explains why.
Kemi Filani Blog:
"I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision - Kemi Filani News
Tori News:
I Think I'm Gonna Get Married Soon - Davido (Video)
More Picks
1
PDP screens 48 aspirants for governor in S’West, S’East -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
2
Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU -
Independent,
15 hours ago
3
Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
10 hours ago
5
Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman -
Tori News,
10 hours ago
6
I didn't order Senate to remove Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act - Buhari tells Court - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
1 day ago
7
Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Huge victory in Borno as troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP’s spiritual leader, recover arms, share photos -
Legit,
10 hours ago
9
Car stolen from a street in Canada tracked to Nigeria -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
10
Electoral Act: Your election can be annulled, Gbajabiamila tells appointees yet to resign - CoreTV News -
Core TV News,
7 hours ago
