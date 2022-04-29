Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Na so you talk in 2020: Reactions as Davido hints on getting married soon, shares video with a deep message
News photo Legit  - Nigerian music star and DMW label boss Davido has dropped a hint about getting married soon in a video of him vibing to one of his numerous hit singles, Fall.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"I think I Linda Ikeji Blog:
"I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision
I think I Vanguard News:
I think I'm gonna get married soon - Davido
I’m getting married soon – Davido The Nation:
I’m getting married soon – Davido
“I think I’m gonna get married soon” – Davido reveals as he gives reason for his decision Yaba Left Online:
“I think I’m gonna get married soon” – Davido reveals as he gives reason for his decision
Why I want to get married very soon – Davido spills The Info NG:
Why I want to get married very soon – Davido spills
Davido Announces Plans To Get Married Soon, Gives Reasons Oyo Gist:
Davido Announces Plans To Get Married Soon, Gives Reasons
I want to stop being a player – Davido finally considers getting married Correct NG:
I want to stop being a player – Davido finally considers getting married
VIDEO: I am getting married soon – Davido declares The News Guru:
VIDEO: I am getting married soon – Davido declares
“I think I’m gonna get married soon” – Davido reveals as he gives reason for his decision Naija Parrot:
“I think I’m gonna get married soon” – Davido reveals as he gives reason for his decision
Singer Davido Speaks On Getting Married Soon GL Trends:
Singer Davido Speaks On Getting Married Soon
I want to stop being a player – Davido finally considers getting married Naija on Point:
I want to stop being a player – Davido finally considers getting married
“I think I’m gonna get married soon” – Singer Davido says and gives reason for his decision(Video) Correct Kid:
“I think I’m gonna get married soon” – Singer Davido says and gives reason for his decision(Video)
I think I’m gonna get married soon – Davido Osmek News:
I think I’m gonna get married soon – Davido
Davido declares intention to get married soon, states reason ( Video) Gist Reel:
Davido declares intention to get married soon, states reason ( Video)
#Davido Finally Reveals When He Is Getting Married [VIDEO] The Genius Media:
#Davido Finally Reveals When He Is Getting Married [VIDEO]
Davido reveals his plan to get married soon and explains why. Mp3 Bullet:
Davido reveals his plan to get married soon and explains why.
"I think I Kemi Filani Blog:
"I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision - Kemi Filani News
I Think I Tori News:
I Think I'm Gonna Get Married Soon - Davido (Video)


   More Picks
1 PDP screens 48 aspirants for governor in S’West, S’East - The Nation, 16 hours ago
2 Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU - Independent, 15 hours ago
3 Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit, 10 hours ago
5 Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman - Tori News, 10 hours ago
6 I didn't order Senate to remove Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act - Buhari tells Court - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 1 day ago
7 Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Huge victory in Borno as troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP’s spiritual leader, recover arms, share photos - Legit, 10 hours ago
9 Car stolen from a street in Canada tracked to Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Your election can be annulled, Gbajabiamila tells appointees yet to resign - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info