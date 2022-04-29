Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Portable knocks ex-promoter Kogbagidi over London trip
News photo The Punch  - Singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has knocked his former promoter, Quadri Taoreed, aka Kogbagidi, for his alleged refusal to process a trip for him to the United Kingdom.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

