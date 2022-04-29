Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC, PDP Selling Nomination Forms For N100m, N40m Respectively Despite N30,000 Minimum Wage Is Illegal, Immoral— Falana
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Femi Falana (SAN)




Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has described the presidential nomination form fee set by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some other political parties, as ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Falana: It The Cable:
Falana: It's insensitive to fix N100m for presidential form when minimum wage is N30k
2023: N100m Nomination form feee with minimum wage at N30k is immoral - Falana Linda Ikeji Blog:
2023: N100m Nomination form feee with minimum wage at N30k is immoral - Falana
2023: N100m Nomination Form Fee With Minimum Wage At N30k Is ‘Immoral’ – Falana Channels Television:
2023: N100m Nomination Form Fee With Minimum Wage At N30k Is ‘Immoral’ – Falana
2023: N100m Nomination Form Fee With Minimum Wage At N30k Is ‘Immoral’ – Falana Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: N100m Nomination Form Fee With Minimum Wage At N30k Is ‘Immoral’ – Falana
2023: N100m Nomination Form Fee With Minimum Wage At N30k Is ‘Immoral’ – Falana Screen Gist:
2023: N100m Nomination Form Fee With Minimum Wage At N30k Is ‘Immoral’ – Falana
APC, PDP Selling Nomination Forms For N100m, N40m Respectively Despite N30,000 Minimum Wage Is Illegal, Immoral— Falana Infotrust News:
APC, PDP Selling Nomination Forms For N100m, N40m Respectively Despite N30,000 Minimum Wage Is Illegal, Immoral— Falana
APC, PDP Selling Nomination Forms For N100m, N40m Respectively Despite N30,000 Minimum Wage Is Illegal, Immoral— Falana News Breakers:
APC, PDP Selling Nomination Forms For N100m, N40m Respectively Despite N30,000 Minimum Wage Is Illegal, Immoral— Falana
2023: N100m Nomination form feee with minimum wage at N30k is immoral - Falana Olajide TV:
2023: N100m Nomination form feee with minimum wage at N30k is immoral - Falana
2023: N100M Nomination Form Fee With Minimum Wage At N30k Is Immoral, Ilegal And Insensitive - Falana Tori News:
2023: N100M Nomination Form Fee With Minimum Wage At N30k Is Immoral, Ilegal And Insensitive - Falana


   More Picks
1 PDP screens 48 aspirants for governor in S’West, S’East - The Nation, 21 hours ago
2 Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU - Independent, 20 hours ago
3 Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman - Tori News, 14 hours ago
6 Car stolen from a street in Canada tracked to Nigeria - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
7 Actress Judy Austin Moghalu shares new Instagram posts after being unveiled as Yul Edochie's second wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Huge victory in Borno as troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP’s spiritual leader, recover arms, share photos - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Your election can be annulled, Gbajabiamila tells appointees yet to resign - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info