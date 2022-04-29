APC, PDP Selling Nomination Forms For N100m, N40m Respectively Despite N30,000 Minimum Wage Is Illegal, Immoral— Falana









Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has described the presidential nomination form fee set by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some other political parties, as ... Sahara Reporters - Femi Falana (SAN)Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has described the presidential nomination form fee set by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some other political parties, as ...



News Credibility Score: 99%