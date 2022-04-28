Post News
News at a Glance
2023: Tinubu remains our rallying point, says Sanwo-Olu as Amaechi visits him
The Cable
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has informed Rotimi Ameachi, a presidential hopeful, that the ambition of Bola Tinubu is the “rallying point” of the state.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2023 APC ticket: Lagos will support Tinubu - Sanwo-Olu to Amaechi
The Punch:
2023: Tinubu is our rallying point - Sanwo-Olu tells Amaechi
Information Nigeria:
2023: Tinubu Is Our Choice, Sanwo-Olu Tells Amaechi
The News Guru:
Lagos can’t support you, Sanwo-Olu tells Rotimi Amaechi
The Street Journal:
2023: Tinubu remains our rallying point- Sanwo-Olu tells Amaechi during Lagos visit
PM News:
Blunt truth: Tinubu is our man in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu tells visiting Amaechi - P.M. News
News Breakers:
2023 APC ticket: Lagos will support Tinubu – Sanwo-Olu to Amaechi
Within Nigeria:
2023 APC ticket: Lagos will support Tinubu – Sanwo-Olu to Amaechi
Naija News:
Don't Vote For Bola Tinubu, Support Me - Amaechi Begs Sanwo-Olu, Lagos APC [Photos]
1st for Credible News:
Sanwo-Olu to Amaechi: We support Tinubu’s presidential ambition in Lagos
Tori News:
2023 APC Ticket: Lagos Will Support Tinubu – Sanwo-Olu to Amaechi
More Picks
1
Twitter Honours Burna Boy Over Madison Square Garden Sold-Out Show | SEE DETAILS -
Not Just OK,
24 hours ago
2
"99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chics" Princess Shyngle defends Yul Edochie and asks wife May Edochie not to leave him for having a child with another woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
"I think I'm gonna get married soon" Davido says as gives reason for his decision -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Your Credentials Making Your Opponents Shiver; Oba of Benin Tells Osinbajo -
NPO Reports,
22 hours ago
5
Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU -
Independent,
11 hours ago
6
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
6 hours ago
7
Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman -
Tori News,
5 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s Relationship With Russia/Ukraine Is Intact – FG -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Police arrest seven suspected arms dealers in Plateau, Taraba -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
10
Police arrests armed robbery suspects in Lagos, recover arm and ammunition -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
