Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Ex-presidential aspirant, Ebaye Ntan defects to Labour Party ahead of 2023
Legit
- A former presidential aspirant, Ebaye Ntan, who contested under the platform of the National Conscience party joined the Labour Party in Lagos, on Thursday.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2023: Ex-presidential aspirant defects to Labour Party in Lagos
Premium Times:
Ex-presidential aspirant defects to Labour Party
The Herald:
Ex-presidential Aspirant Defects To Labour Party In Lagos
The Eagle Online:
Ex-presidential aspirant defects to Labour Party in Lagos
PM News:
Ebaye Ntan ex-governorship aspirant defects to Labour Party - P.M. News
Naija News:
2023: Ex-presidential Aspirant Defects To Labour Party In Lagos
News Breakers:
Ebaye Ntan ex-governorship aspirant defects to Labour Party
Within Nigeria:
2023: Ex-presidential aspirant defects to Labour Party in Lagos
More Picks
1
Na so you talk in 2020: Reactions as Davido hints on getting married soon, shares video with a deep message -
Legit,
6 hours ago
2
Police arrests armed robbery suspects in Lagos, recover arm and ammunition -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
PDP screens 48 aspirants for governor in S’West, S’East -
The Nation,
15 hours ago
4
Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU -
Independent,
14 hours ago
5
Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
9 hours ago
7
Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman -
Tori News,
8 hours ago
8
2023: Tinubu remains our rallying point, says Sanwo-Olu as Amaechi visits him -
The Cable,
24 hours ago
9
I didn't order Senate to remove Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act - Buhari tells Court - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...