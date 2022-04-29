Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Defection: 14 Zamfara LG chairmen seek to be joined in PDP suit against Matawalle
News Diary Online
- The 14 chairmen of local government councils in Zamfara, on Friday, prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja to join them in a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s suit against Gov. Bello Matawalle and other…
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
14 LGA chairmen in Zamfara seek to be joined in suit challenging Matawalle’s defection to APC
News Wire NGR:
Defection: 14 Zamfara LG chairmen seek to be joined in PDP suit against Matawalle
The Eagle Online:
Defection: 14 Zamfara LG boss seek to be joined in PDP suit against Matawalle
Daily Nigerian:
14 Zamfara LG chairmen seek to be joined in PDP suit against Matawalle
PM News:
14 council chairmen seek to be joined as defendants in PDP suit against Matawalle - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Defection: 14 Zamfara LG chairmen team up against Matawalle
More Picks
1
PDP screens 48 aspirants for governor in S’West, S’East -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
2
Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU -
Independent,
17 hours ago
3
Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church -
Legit,
12 hours ago
5
Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman -
Tori News,
11 hours ago
6
Actress Judy Austin Moghalu shares new Instagram posts after being unveiled as Yul Edochie's second wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Huge victory in Borno as troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP’s spiritual leader, recover arms, share photos -
Legit,
12 hours ago
9
Car stolen from a street in Canada tracked to Nigeria -
The Eagle Online,
14 hours ago
10
Electoral Act: Your election can be annulled, Gbajabiamila tells appointees yet to resign - CoreTV News -
Core TV News,
8 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
