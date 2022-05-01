Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tinubu, picks N100m presidential form; Sanwo-Olu buys N50m governorship form - P.M. News
PM News  - The National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Friday purchased the party's N100 million presidential form in Abuja.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 12 hours ago
3 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 18 hours ago
5 Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe, 21 hours ago
6 2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate to succeed Buhari - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
7 201 aspirants scramble for PDP governorship tickets - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
8 ‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
9 Yul Edochie finally reacts to Amanda Chisom's appeal to be his third wife - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
10 Wanted ‘notorious Eiye cultist’ arrested with charms in Ogun - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
