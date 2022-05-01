Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court Begins Hearing To Disqualify Emefiele From APC Primaries
Independent  - PORT HARCOURT – A suit to disqualify the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele from participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential primaries on grounds of his non-eligibility has been filed in the Port Harcourt ...

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

