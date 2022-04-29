Eid-el-Fitr: Kaduna FRSC deploys 1,800 personnel Daily Trust - From Edward Ojile, Kaduna The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State has deployed 1,800 personnel and volunteers to man highways and other roads across Kaduna State, ahead of this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebration schedule for Sunday or Monday.



