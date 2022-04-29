Post News
Who's fooling who? Ray J says no tape was handed over to Kanye West, fans react
Legit
- Ray J has denied having any knowledge of meeting with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West and giving him all unreleased footage of their 2007 intimate tape.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
"All of this is a lie" Ray J responds to video of Kim Kardashian claiming Kanye West collected the computer and hard drive containing her sex tape and delivered it to her
Independent:
Kim Kardashian: Kanye West Retrieves Controversial Tape From Ray J
1st for Credible News:
Kim Kardashian in tears after Kanye West retrieves remaining sex tape from Ray J
Olajide TV:
"All of this is a lie" Ray J responds to video of Kim Kardashian claiming Kanye West collected the computer and hard drive containing her sex tape and delivered it to her
More Picks
1
Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
2
At least 30 corps members narrowly escaped death as their bus went up in flames in Warri (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
I?ll prefer to have sex with dogs than with some men. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi -
Information Nigeria,
5 hours ago
5
Lagos demolishes shops under burnt Apongbon Bridge -
The Point,
24 hours ago
6
2023 Presidency: I’ll respect PDP’s decision on zoning ― Peter Obi -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
7
“Always insist on a court wedding” – Nigerian lady tells women -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Tinubu, picks N100m presidential form; Sanwo-Olu buys N50m governorship form - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
9
2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert -
Too Xclusive,
5 hours ago
10
Defection: 14 Zamfara LG chairmen seek to be joined in PDP suit against Matawalle -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
