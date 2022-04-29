Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I'm a product of a polygamous family and hate it with all passion" Eedris Abdulkareem warns people, including Muslims, against polygamy
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Eedris Abdulkareem has said that he is a product of a polygamous home and added that it is not ideal.

 

He said polygamy is "cancerous" and destroys peace.

 



&n

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

