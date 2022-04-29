Sad! Nollywood actress Chinedu Bernard is dead

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
PDP screens 48 aspirants for governor in S’West, S’East - The Nation,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
Labour Threatens Strike Over FG’s Negligence Of ASUU - Independent,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Court acquits lecturer over rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya; convicts his wife for failing to protect the minor from him and their son - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Reactions as Yul Edochie and new wife Judy Austin dedicate their son in church - Legit,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Real Men Own Up And Take Responsibility. Na Man I Be - Yul Edochie Hails Himself After Revealing He Welcomed A Child With Another Woman - Tori News,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
Actress Judy Austin Moghalu shares new Instagram posts after being unveiled as Yul Edochie's second wife - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
Car stolen from a street in Canada tracked to Nigeria - The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
Huge victory in Borno as troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP’s spiritual leader, recover arms, share photos - Legit,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
Watch Burna Boy's Thrilling Entrance At His Madison Square Garden Concert - Not Just OK,
1 day ago