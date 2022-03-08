Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Picks APC Party’s N100million Presidential Form In Abuja
News Breakers  - Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Picks APC Party’s N100million Presidential Form In Abuja

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 May Day: Lagos workers back Sanwo-Olu for second term - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 12 hours ago
4 Catholic priest seeks support as he joins governorship race in Benue - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 18 hours ago
7 Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe, 21 hours ago
8 Lagos police intercept 10 bags of drugs worth millions - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe - The Punch, 9 hours ago
10 2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate to succeed Buhari - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
