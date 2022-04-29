Post News
News at a Glance
Real Madrid look to win La Liga before Manchester City return
The Guardian
- Real Madrid will win La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday if they avoid defeat against Espanyol as Carlo Ancelotti's side look to secure the Spanish title before facing Manchester City
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Real Madrid Win 35th Spanish La Liga Title
The Punch:
Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
Independent:
Carlo Ancelotti Makes History As Real Madrid Wrap Up La Liga Title
Peoples Gazette:
Real Madrid clinch 35th La Liga title after thrashing Espanyol 4-0
Ripples Nigeria:
Ancelotti sets European record as Real Madrid emerge La Liga champions
The Street Journal:
Real Madrid Look To Win La Liga Before Manchester City Return
News Breakers:
Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title
More Picks
1
Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
At least 30 corps members narrowly escaped death as their bus went up in flames in Warri (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi -
Information Nigeria,
10 hours ago
4
Eid-el-Fitri 2022: Sultan tells Muslims to look out for Shawwal moon on Saturday -
Legit,
23 hours ago
5
"Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert -
Too Xclusive,
10 hours ago
7
Polygamy is an African culture, even Christianity does not frown at it – Comedian, Ali Baba -
Correct NG,
22 hours ago
8
Real Madrid look to win La Liga before Manchester City return -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
9
British Lawmaker Suspended From Parliament For Watching Pornography During Sitting -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
10
Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Picks APC Party’s N100million Presidential Form In Abuja -
News Breakers,
23 hours ago
