Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Polygamy is an African culture, even Christianity does not frown at it – Comedian, Ali Baba
Correct NG  - Veteran Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba has said that polygamy is a tradition in Africa that people moved away from in order to embrace western way of life.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Polygamy is an African culture, even Christianity does not frown at it” – Ali Baba Yaba Left Online:
“Polygamy is an African culture, even Christianity does not frown at it” – Ali Baba
“Polygamy Is An African Culture, Even Christianity Does Not Frown At It” – Ali Baba Information Nigeria:
“Polygamy Is An African Culture, Even Christianity Does Not Frown At It” – Ali Baba
Polygamy is an African culture, even Christianity does not frown at it – Comedian, Ali Baba Naija on Point:
Polygamy is an African culture, even Christianity does not frown at it – Comedian, Ali Baba
"Polygamy is an African culture, even Christianity does not frown at it" - Ali Baba Gist Reel:
"Polygamy is an African culture, even Christianity does not frown at it" - Ali Baba
“Polygamy Is An African Culture, Even Christianity Does Not Frown At It” – Ali Baba News Breakers:
“Polygamy Is An African Culture, Even Christianity Does Not Frown At It” – Ali Baba


   More Picks
1 Court jails two bankers for stealing N2.9m from deceased customer's account - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 At least 30 corps members narrowly escaped death as their bus went up in flames in Warri (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 I?ll prefer to have sex with dogs than with some men. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 Lagos demolishes shops under burnt Apongbon Bridge - The Point, 22 hours ago
7 FG says country is safe to host pioneer global cultural, creative conference - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: I’ll respect PDP’s decision on zoning ― Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 “Always insist on a court wedding” – Nigerian lady tells women - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Miyetti Allah To Partner Soludo Toward Ending Herders/Indigenes Clashes In Anambra - Independent, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info