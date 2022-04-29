Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Eid-el-Fitri 2022: Sultan tells Muslims to look out for Shawwal moon on Saturday
News photo Legit  - The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has reportedly urged Muslims across Nigeria to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Saturday, April 30.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eid-El-Fitr: Sultan of Sokoto tells Muslims what to do Daily Post:
Eid-El-Fitr: Sultan of Sokoto tells Muslims what to do
Look out for Shawwal moon Saturday, Sultan tells Muslims Daily Trust:
Look out for Shawwal moon Saturday, Sultan tells Muslims
Look out for Shawwal moon on Saturday - Sultan tells Muslims Linda Ikeji Blog:
Look out for Shawwal moon on Saturday - Sultan tells Muslims
Look Out For Shawwal Moon Saturday, Sultan Tells Muslims Naija Loaded:
Look Out For Shawwal Moon Saturday, Sultan Tells Muslims
Sultan urges Muslims to look for Shawwal Moon on Saturday AIT:
Sultan urges Muslims to look for Shawwal Moon on Saturday
Look Out For Shawwal Moon Saturday, Sultan Tells Muslims Information Nigeria:
Look Out For Shawwal Moon Saturday, Sultan Tells Muslims
Eid-El-Fitr: Sultan of Sokoto tells Muslims what to do Nigerian Eye:
Eid-El-Fitr: Sultan of Sokoto tells Muslims what to do
Look Out For Shawwal Moon Saturday, Sultan Tells Muslims News Breakers:
Look Out For Shawwal Moon Saturday, Sultan Tells Muslims
Look Out For Shawwal Moon Saturday, Sultan Tells Muslims City Mirror News:
Look Out For Shawwal Moon Saturday, Sultan Tells Muslims


   More Picks
1 Next Alaafin will inherit Oba Adeyemi’s wives –Archbishop Ladigbolu - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 At least 30 corps members narrowly escaped death as their bus went up in flames in Warri (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Soludo dissolves leaderships of 30 markets in Anambra - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 I?ll prefer to have sex with dogs than with some men. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Bala Mohammed: Running For President Not easy — But I’m Doing It For Bauchi - Information Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 Eid-el-Fitri 2022: Sultan tells Muslims to look out for Shawwal moon on Saturday - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 "Should I tell my story?" Yul Edochie's second wife Judy asks as she tells her followers that "life is deep" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 2023 Presidency: I’ll respect PDP’s decision on zoning ― Peter Obi - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 2baba Ignores Davido’s fans As He Congratulates Burna Boy On His Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Concert - Too Xclusive, 7 hours ago
10 “Always insist on a court wedding” – Nigerian lady tells women - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info