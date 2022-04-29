Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

20 Pension Fund Administrators meet deadline for N5bn minimum capital – PenCom
Vanguard News  - Twenty Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) met PenCom’s deadline to increase their Minimum Regulatory Capital (shareholders’ fund) from N1 billion to N5 billion by April 27.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

