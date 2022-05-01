Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Minister of mines, Ogah, takes third shot at Abia governorship seat
Ripples Nigeria  - The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Chief Uche Ogah, on Friday, declared his intention to vie for the Abia State governorship seat in 2023.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
2023: Nine aspirants declare for Abia governorship seat ticket
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Nine aspirants declare for Abia governorship seat ticket
247 U Reports:
Minister takes a third shot at becoming Abia governor
News Diary Online:
Minister takes a third shot at becoming Abia governor
Olajide TV:
Who took the shot ?


