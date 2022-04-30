Eid-el-Fitr: After two-year break, Buhari to receive guests on Sallah homage The Nation - President Muhammadu Buhari will this year receive the traditional Sallah homage by the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, at the Aso Rock Villa, in commemoration of the Eid-el-Fitr.A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant



News Credibility Score: 99%